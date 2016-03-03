Today was the hottest day so far this year! After reaching 92 degrees a cold front is now moving through North Georgia this evening spawning thunderstorms in advance of the front. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and lightning are the main concerns.

A much cooler and comfortable air mass slides in for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s

Warmer for the second half of the work week with highs in the upper 80s.

We should stay dry for most of the work week. Humidity doesn't return until the weekend

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA