Rain chances return during the day Friday. A stationary boundary will remain in the area, keeping the chance for rain. The rain chance will rise to 50% Friday with a high of 89.

There will be a 40 to 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

The rain chance goes back down to 20% by midweek with highs back to the low 90s.

