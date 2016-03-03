A line of showers and storms, some possibly strong to severe, will move through this morning. A tornado watch is in place until 9am across far north Georgia.

A severe weather watch has been posted. Stay aware for possible warnings forthcoming pic.twitter.com/Jn7pCWbhWK — Wes Peery-11Alive (@WesWeather) November 6, 2018

Skies will clear out later this afternoon, temperatures warm into the lower to middle 70s for highs.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 50s

Mostly sunny skies Wednesday with increasing rain chances in the afternoon.

Rain chances remain Thursday and Friday as another cold front moves through Friday morning.

We turn dry, sunny, and cool this weekend into next week with highs in the upper 50s

