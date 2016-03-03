Warm and muggy conditions expected today just before a cold front moves in this afternoon. Heat indices will be in the lower to middle 90s. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon ahead of a cold front and along it as the front moves through this evening. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and lightning are the main concerns.

High of 90

A much cooler and comfortable air mass slides in for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s

Warmer for the second half of the work week wit highs in the upper 80s.

Humidity doesn't return until the weekend

