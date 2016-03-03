After a stormy Friday more strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

The time frame for these storms look to be 1-9 p.m. with the main concern being damaging wind gusts. With saturated ground be wary of falling trees.

Temperatures only warm into the upper 80s for highs, 87 for a high in Atlanta.

Only isolated storms Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to middle 90s

Scattered to widely scattered storms remain in the forecast through next weekend with daily highs in the low 90s

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA