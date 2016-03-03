We will have a mostly clear comfortable evening with overnight lows dropping into the low 70s.

Some of the humidity will start creeping back in Tuesday giving us a slight chance for an afternoon pop up shower or thunderstorm. Highs on Tuesday will be around 92.

The chance for rain goes up as a front approaches our area and stalls. Waves will ride along the front and bring a better chance for rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain near 90 each day.

