We will have plenty of sunshine this afternoon, with high around 90. Right where they should be for this time of year.

Some of the humidity will start creeping back in Tuesday giving us a slight chance for an afternoon pop up shower or thunderstorm. Highs on Tuesday will be around 92.

The chance for rain goes up as a front approaches our area and stalls. Waves will ride along the front and bring a better chance for rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain near 90 each day.

