There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon with comfortable temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

More sun Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday, Halloween, looks nice and warm. That will bring temps into the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. During the evening for trick or treaters, temperatures will move back to the 60s when the sun sets. We will see a few more clouds building in during the day. That's ahead of the next front that will move in on Thursday.

We are closely watching that front that will bring us some rain and thunderstorms Thursday. We are closely watching the ingredients needed to produce severe weather. At this point, it's too early to be precise. We will be tracking this system closely this week and let you know if we could have severe storms Thursday. Right now, we are seeing strong winds as a possibility.

That system sweeps through and conditions will improve for Friday and your weekend.

