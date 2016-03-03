As we exit June and enter July we begin a classic summer time pattern in the south. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon through the evening. Temperatures held into the upper 80s to near 90 for a high.

Better coverage of storms expected Sunday, that will causes temperatures to be even cooler with highs only in the middle to upper 80s.

Rain chances go down Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s

As we move into the 4th of July, it looks like a typical July day. It will begin very mild and muggy for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. It will warm to near 90 in the afternoon with a 30% chance for showers to develop.

Daily afternoon rain chances continue into next weekend.

