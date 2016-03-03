We will be flirting with 90 degrees the next couple of days. An area of high pressure sticks with us. That will keep us mainly dry. It will also keep us unseasonably warm. We will have a sun and cloud mix for most of the week. Look for highs to be around 90, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The rain chance goes up slightly to 20% Monday. Tuesday will be a better chance of rain, but that is at only 30%. Temperatures will lower a little Sunday into Tuesday moving back toward the low 80s.

We continue to see above average temperatures through mid October. We are seeing some trends in our long term models that some cooler air could make it here by October 15th-16th. We will keep watching those trends!

