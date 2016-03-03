Our fall weather is here to stay for the weekend, especially today with sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

74 for a high in Atlanta with mostly sunny skies.

Skies turn partly cloudy Sunday with the wind direction shifting to the southeast, temperatures warm to near 80 for a high.

Middle 80s for highs on Monday and Tuesday with a cold front moving through Tuesday morning bringing widely scattered showers and storms through. Wednesday some isolated showers will linger in the morning with cloud cover left for the rest of the day.

Thursday and Friday we return to cool and sunny conditions before another cold front tries to pass through next weekend.

