Another day...same weather pattern. Partly to mostly cloudy skies today allow temperatures to warm into the 80s to near 90 with scattered showers and storms developing by afternoon through evening.

If you get a shower or storm your high will probably be held to the lower to middle 80s. If you stay dry your high will probably be closer to 90.

You could take this precipitation forecast and play it essentially every day this week. Highs in the lower to middle 80s with humid conditions.

This upcoming weekend looks interesting and if you have beach plans I encourage you to keep track of the forecast. We are watching for the development of a tropical system. Even if this doesn't become a named storm, scattered showers and storms like probable on the Gulf coast for Memorial Day Weekend and early next week.

