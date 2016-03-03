Evening storms are rumbling across North Georgia again tonight. Some of these storms are bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and hundreds of lightning strikes across the Atlanta area. Late evening there is a second line moving out of the Tennessee valley that will move in bring the risk of more strong to severe storms. The SPC has us at marginal risk for severe storms through the early morning hours.

We can expect more of the same for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low 90s, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoons.

