Starting off this week, just as we did last week, with the possibility for more afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be near 80. This pattern will continue through the rest of the week with a chance for storms each and every day. By the end of the week some spots could see some 2 to 4 inches of rain accumulate.

This upcoming weekend looks interesting and if you have beach plans I encourage you to keep track of the forecast. We are watching for the development of a tropical system. Even if this doesn't become a named storm, scattered showers and storms like probable on the Gulf coast for Memorial Day Weekend and early next week.

