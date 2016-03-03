We are experiencing typical July weather. It will remain hot and humid with rain chances varying each day. Tuesday's rain chances will be on the low end. We will only have a 20% chance for a shower in the afternoon. Temperatures will return to the low 90s with a high of 91.

Wednesday is the big day for July 4th! In the morning hours, runners and spectators will be lining Peachtree Street for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Right now, it's a code yellow, meaning you should use caution at the race. This is due to the heat and humidity that we will be experiencing during the race. We will start off with temperatures around 73-74 degrees. The dew point will be around 70-71. That will give us a relative humidity around 90%. Temperatures will move into the low 80s between 9 and 10am. Right now, there is just a 20% chance for a shower early. The rain chance is a little higher for the afternoon at 30%. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for your afternoon cookouts. There is a chance for a lingering isolated shower into the evening. The rain chances go down again after sunset.

It will remain unsettled for the rest of the week with a 30-50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to 90.

