We've been tracking only a few pop up storms that are diminishing this evening. Temperatures remain hot this evening in the 80s through 10pm. We move into the 70s late tonight and overnight.

Saturday will be another hot day. We start off mild and muggy in the 70s, then move quickly into the 80s late morning. By afternoon, we will top off at 91 degrees. With the heat and humidity, we will see a few isolated storms developing. The rain chance is only at 20%. Most people will stay dry. The storms that develop will have some heavy rain, lightning and the potential for some hail. Most of these storms develop, then rain themselves out with little movement.

We will go up to a 30% chance for afternoon pop up showers on Sunday. It won't be a large coverage of rain. Most areas will be rain free for Father's Day. However, any storms that develop could be strong. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.

We don't really see a change in this pattern as we move through next week. We continue with a 30% chance for a shower Monday. That rain chance will hold at 30% for the afternoons for the rest of the week with temperatures each day in the low 90s.

