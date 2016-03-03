We are closely watching subtropical storm Alberto and the impacts it will have on our area.

More of tropical air will be feeding into our area thanks to subtropical storm Alberto that will strengthen as it moves northward through the Gulf of Mexico. The flow around Alberto will continue to feed plenty of moisture our way. That means continued rain chances.

The rain chances stick with us on Saturday. We will have a 60% chance of rain as more tropical moisture feeds in from the Gulf. Temperatures will move up to 85 in the afternoon It won't rain all day long consistently. There will be some dry times in between waves of rain that move through.

Sunday will bring us a 60% chance for rain. Highs will be near 80. The highest chances will be up to 80% chance for rain on Memorial Day. Highs up to 83. The rain chances continue even after the holiday as the remnant low tracks north and west of Georgia.

We could see significant rain with this system as it moves through. We expect flood advisories will continue through the weekend into next week.

