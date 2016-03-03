We are tracking rain moving in and a storm threat for Election Day. Monday we will have a few scattered showers possible. An east wind will keep us mostly cloudy. We will have some off and on light rain at any time during the day. Temperatures are tricky with an easterly wind. We expect a high around 69 in the city. It might be a little cooler NE of Atlanta.

We are tracking a line of storms moving in from the west. On Monday, the highest storm threat will be west of Georgia. An "enhanced" risk for severe storms will be in Mississippi, NW Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. The "slight" risk extends into NW Georgia late Monday night.

The main threat will be overnight Monday into early Tuesday for much of north Georgia and the metro Atlanta area. The line will sweep through NW Georgia overnight and through metro Atlanta early Tuesday morning. There is enough shear and convective energy with this system to have us concerned about damaging wind threats and the chance for some isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has all of north Georgia and metro Atlanta in the "slight" risk for severe storms. That's level 2 out of 5. We think there will be scattered severe storm along this line.

Based on the latest models, it looks like the line of stronger storms will sweep through and to the east of the Atlanta area by afternoon Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.

We will have another chance for a few showers on Wednesday. Then the rain chance goes up to 50-60% on Thursday and Friday as another front moves in. It will also give us a threat of storms on Friday.

We will clear out and cool off for the weekend.

