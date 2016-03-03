We will have a few clouds around blocking out the sun at times on Tuesday. The rain chance is low at 30%. We will have just a few scattered showers that will develop mainly in the afternoon and evening. It will still be above average with temperatures moving up to 80.

Cooler air will settle in for the middle of the week. We will start off Wednesday with a good coverage of clouds and a 20% chance for a shower early. Those clouds will eventually break up later in the day. Temperatures will only make it up to 72 in the afternoon.

We remain cool and dry for Thursday. We will have mostly sunny skies with a high of 70. Friday will also be cool with a high of 65. A few more clouds will mix in with the sun.

The rain chances return on Saturday. We will have a 40% chance for showers Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 60.

We dry out again Sunday, but remain chilly. Temperatures willonly move up to 65 Sunday and 66 on Monday with dry conditions.

