We are tracking a line of severe storms that will approach our area late tonight and overnight. These storms have the potential to produce some severe weather as they move through. The severe weather parameters are more favorable for strong storms in NW Georgia very early Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center keeps a "slight" risk for severe storms in the NW corner of the state for overnight mainly into very early Tuesday morning.

There is enough shear and convective energy with this system to have us concerned about damaging wind threats and the chance for some isolated tornadoes. The line will move into NW Georgia after 3am then move through the metro area between 6-9am. It will push south an east of Atlanta late morning into early afternoon. SPC removes the "slight" risk for later Tuesday, but keeps areas south and east of Atlanta in the "marginal" risk.

We will dry out for the second half of election day and early Wednesday. We will have another chance for a few showers later on Wednesday. Then the rain chance goes up to 40% on Thursday and 60% Friday as another front moves in. It will also give us a threat of storms on Friday.

We will clear out and cool off for the weekend. Morning temps this weekend will be in the 40s with highs struggling to make it up to 60 degrees in the afternoons.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA