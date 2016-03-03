A line of thunderstorms are moving through the southeast, producing damaging winds and tornadoes will be headed toward our area this afternoon.

We are expecting the storms to move into our state around lunchtime, then push through the metro area between 3-6pm The storms will push east of Atlanta between 6-9pm. These storms have the potential to produce thunder, lightning, heavy rain and strong winds. There is also a low risk for an isolated brief tornado. That tornado risk is very low.

A few lingering showers are possible on Friday, then will end later. Temperatures a little cooler in the 60s. We will clear out for the weekend and cool back to the 60s.

The rain chances return for the beginning of the work week next week.

