Another unseasonably hot day in Atlanta! We hit 89 degrees today just one degree short of the record. This was well beyond our average high of 75 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy today and there will be a few stray showers around tonight.

We are watching the tropics closely. By midweek we will likely be watching a tropical storm Michael moving onshore along the Gulf Coast somewhere between Lousiana and the Florida panhandle.

It will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Georgia. Atlanta will see the worst of it most likely on Wednesday into Thursday.

As we move into the weekend and next week cooler more fall-like temperatures as the tropical system will help to pull in cooler air from the plains states.

