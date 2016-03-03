Showers will taper off by late evening with partial clearing overnight. Lows will be i the low to mid 70s.

We will wake up to a muggy Tuesday morning but it should be a mostly dry morning commute. With combined heat and humidity it will feel as though we are in the upper 90s by lunch time! Scattered afternoon storms are likely with a few possibly becoming severe. The SPC has the northeastern portion of the Atlanta Metro area and much of Northeast Georgia in the marginal risk zone for severe storms.

Wednesday will be a repeat of Tueday's weather forecast and we will see a chance for storms each day through the end of the week.

