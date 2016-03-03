It remains hot this afternoon. We expect another high temperature of 93 in the afternoon. A code orange air quality alert is in effect today. Only a 20% for a late afternoon thunderstorm.

High pressure weakens Thursday, and the rain chances go back up. We will have a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday, then a 60% chance Friday. With the increase in the rain chances, we think temperatures will be around 90.

Showers could lingering around early Saturday with a few afternoon storms. We will see the chances for rain drop to 30% on Sunday and high climb back into the 90s.

It already looks and feels like summer but the official arrival is Thursday morning at 6:07 am.

