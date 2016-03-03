A few more clouds will mix in with the sun Monday as temperatures warm up a little more. We will move up to 83 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 73. We will be 10 degrees above. Temperatures will remain above average until mid week.

The rain chances go up slightly on Tuesday. We will have a 30% chance for some showers in the late afternoon and early evening, thanks to a weak cold front. High around 80.

That cold front will move south of the area Wednesday, and cool us down. Look for a high around 73 degrees. We hold in the low 70s through the first half of the weekend, with the chance for rain returning on Saturday.

