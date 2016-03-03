We are tracking only a few isolated showers that have developed out there. There aren't many of them, but the ones that have developed have some heavy rain and lightning. They will diminish during the evening hours.

Friday will be similar to Thursday. Most areas will be dry, but in the afternoon, there is just a 20% chance for an isolated pop up shower in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance doesn't totally go away, but holds at 20% for Saturday. That will be just a slight chance for an isolated shower to pop up in the afternoon and evening both Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance goes up only to 30% on Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer with highs near 90.

We continue with a 30% chance for a shower Monday. Then we continue with a 30% chance for afternoon showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

