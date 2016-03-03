We still have a chance of a few showers and storms working their way out of Alabama into North Georgia tonight.

Temperatures should be a bit warmer Sunday with 92 for a high in Atlanta.

Only isolated storms Sunday across North Georgia and Monday with highs in the low to middle 90s

Scattered to widely scattered storms remain in the forecast through next weekend with daily highs in the low 90s

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA