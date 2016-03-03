We tied the record high temperature Thursday afternoon. We got up to 91 degrees. The record is also 91 degrees set in 1954. We have more temperatures expect in the low 90s Friday and Saturday. Those won't be records, though. The record for both Friday and Saturday is 95 set in 1954.

We will stay dry through the end of the week and much of the weekend thanks to high pressure that is parked over the southeast. That high is also keeping us hot.

The rain chance goes up slightly to 20% Sunday. Monday's rain chance will be at 40%. Tuesday and Wednesday's rain chances will be at 30%. Temperatures will lower a little Sunday into Tuesday moving back toward the low 80s.

We are closely watching a potential tropical system in the Caribbean. That system has a chance to develop into a tropical storm as it moves into the Gulf. It's too early to predict the exact strength or track of this system. Right now, the models indicate it could bring some better chances for rain into the southeast for next week. We will keep tracking it for you.

We will continue to see above average temperatures through mid October. We are seeing some trends in our long term forecast models, that some cooler air could make it here by October 15th-16th. We will keep watching those trends!

