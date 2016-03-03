A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for parts of north Georgia until midnight. A cold front is moving through the area tonight. As the front moves through, winds will be kicking up.

The metro area is not in the wind advisory, however, it will be a little breezy during the evening hours. Areas of far north Georgia, especially elevations above 2500 feet will have strong wind gusts this evening.

The counties in the wind advisory are Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Towns, Union, White and Rabun. Those areas will have sustained winds between 20-25 mph with gusts at 35 mph and above. Those winds could be strong enough to bring down trees and tree limbs and could cause some scattered power outages.

maxuser

We will warm up on the backside of the front Monday. We will have dry conditions to start the work week. Temperatures will be just a few degrees lower on Monday. Enjoy mostly sunny skies and a high of 68. It will warm up a little more Tuesday with a high of 71 under mostly sunny skies.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Wednesday looks pretty good for Halloween. It will be rather warm with a sharp southerly flow. That will bring temps into the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. During the evening for trick or treaters, temperatures will move back to the 60s when the sun sets. We will see a few more clouds building in during the day. That's ahead of the next front that will move in on Thursday.

We are closely watching that front that will bring us some rain and thunderstorms Thursday. We are closely watching the ingredients needed to produce severe weather. At this point, it's too early to be precise. We will be tracking this system closely this week and let you know if we could have severe storms Thursday. Right now, we are seeing strong winds as a possibility.

That system sweeps through and conditions will improve for Friday and your weekend.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA