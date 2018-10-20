A freeze warning is in effect tonight through Sunday for parts of metro Atlanta and northeast Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.
Counties under the freeze warning include Cobb, DeKalb, Cherokee, Clayton, Hall, Henry and Forsyth counties.
Officials warn that these areas could see showers and thunderstorms, with a cold front coming in Saturday. Brief, heavy rain and gusts up to 20 mph will be main concerns. Lightning storms and higher gusts could develop.
Temperatures will drop into Sunday morning. Far northeast Georgia is expected to get freezing temperatures for the first time this season on Sunday morning.
COUNTIES AFFECTED
- Baldwin
- Banks
- Barrow
- Bartow
- Bibb
- Bleckley
- Butts
- Carroll
- Catoosa
- Chattahoochee
- Chattooga
- Cherokee
- Clarke
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Coweta
- Crawford
- Crisp
- Dade
- Dawson
- DeKalb
- Dodge
- Dooly
- Douglas
- Emanuel
- Fannin
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Forsyth
- Gilmer
- Glascock
- Gordon
- Greene
- Gwinnett
- Hall
- Hancock
- Haralson
- Harris
- Heard
- Henry
- Houston
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Jones
- Lamar
- Laurens
- Lumpkin
- Macon
- Madison
- Marion
- Meriwether
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Murray
- Muscogee
- Newton
- North Fulton
- Oconee
- Oglethorpe
- Paulding
- Peach
- Pickens
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Rockdale
- Schley
- South Fulton
- Spalding
- Stewart
- Sumter
- Talbot
- Taliaferro
- Taylor
- Telfair
- Toombs
- Towns
- Treutlen
- Troup
- Twiggs
- Union
- Upson
- Walker
- Walton
- Warren
- Washington
- Webster
- Wheeler
- White
- Whitfield
- Wilcox
- Wilkes
- Wilkinson
