A freeze warning is in effect tonight through Sunday for parts of metro Atlanta and northeast Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.

Counties under the freeze warning include Cobb, DeKalb, Cherokee, Clayton, Hall, Henry and Forsyth counties.

Officials warn that these areas could see showers and thunderstorms, with a cold front coming in Saturday. Brief, heavy rain and gusts up to 20 mph will be main concerns. Lightning storms and higher gusts could develop.

Temperatures will drop into Sunday morning. Far northeast Georgia is expected to get freezing temperatures for the first time this season on Sunday morning.

COUNTIES AFFECTED

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Glascock

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

R​​ockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Towns

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

White

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

