Allergy sufferers aren’t going to see relief anytime soon. Today’s pollen count for metro Atlanta is 6,262, according to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma. It’s the third highest count since 2012, when it reached 9,369. The second-highest was 8,023 in 2013.

The worst offenders today are oak, pine, sycamore, willow and sweet gum. Grass, weeds and sheep sorrel are low.

Here are the highest numbers over the last 8 years:

2019: 6.662 on April 5

2018: 5,354 on April 12

2017: 3,559 on March 31

2016: 4,106 on March 29

2015: 6,152 on April 9

2014: 5,230 on April 4

2013: 8,023 on April 11

2012: 9,369 on March 20

While not all allergy sufferers experience the same symptoms, experts say watching the pollen count can help plan your day to prevent irritating issues.

WebMD recommends staying indoors when pollen counts are high and plan your time outside wisely.

"Most plants pollinate from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., said Dr. Miguel P. Wolbert, an allergist in Evansville, Indiana. Wolbert is certified in pollen counting for the National Allergy Bureau. "If you are outside then, going for a jog, you pick up the pollen on your hair, face, and clothes," he says.

Windy days can also be worse than calm days, Wolbert told WebMD.

