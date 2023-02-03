Fulton County plans for weather preparedness week

Throughout the week of February 6, Fulton County plans to conduct tests of its emergency alerts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After Georgians were hit with multiple tornados last month, one county is participating in Severe Weather Preparedness week to teach residents about weather awareness.

Throughout the week of February 6, Fulton County plans to conduct tests of its emergency alerts, along with days dedicated to thunderstorm, tornado, flood and lightning safety.

Here's what every day's weather-aware learning will consist of,

Family Preparedness - Monday

The county will send out NOAA Weather Radio and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Thunderstorm Safety - Tuesday

Alerts will be sent from NOAA Weather Radio and Wireless Emergency to teach the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.

Tornado Safety - Wednesday

Weather permitting, the county plans to conduct an NWR Test Warning Message at 9 a.m.

NOTE: the message will go out as a Routine Weekly Test (RWT) product via NOAA Weather Radio (NWR) and is designed to help trigger statewide schools, businesses, and other groups to practice their severe weather/tornado safety actions and procedures.

If the "test" message is postponed, the backup day will be Friday, February 10.

Lightning Safety - Thursday

Learn the 30/30 rule. If, after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.

Flash Flood and Flood Safety - Friday