Gainesville residents face constantly changing conditions as wintry weather continues

Precipitation changed from rain to sleet to snow during Saturday's Winter Storm.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — People living in Gainesville, G.A. had to contend with constantly changing conditions and the drop in temperatures Saturday. As the winter weather made its way through the Atlanta-Metro area, the City of Gainesville saw precipitation that included rain, sleet, and snow.

"I went to work this morning and they canceled everything because of the weather", Canadillo Ibarra told 11Alive's Karys Belger.

When Ibarra's day was disrupted by the weather, he took the advice of local authorities and decided to hunker down.

"My generator’s full of gas and cars. We don’t want to get out of the house really." He said.

The snowfall briefly slowed in the afternoon before picking up with increasing gusts of wind. The resulting impact on visibility prompted the Hall County Emergency Management to post warnings to drivers urging them to stay off the roads.

In Gainesville's residential streets, children took the opportunity to use what little snow had accumulated to have a snowball fight.

Pulled into a gas station in Gainesville to dodge the wind and this is what the pumps looked like.

Snow continued to cover the icy roads, making driving more of a challenge for some. County and city officials continued to emphasize the need for drivers to give plows space so they could continue to treat the roads.