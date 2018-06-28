AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire after a church was struck by lightning during Wednesday's severe storms.

Firefighters were dispatched to the St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church located on Monte Sano in Augusta, Georgia Wednesday evening according to a Facebook post.

Although no one was inside the church at the time, the building sustained extensive damage and lost the rectory area of the building according to the church's Facebook page.

Father Michael J. Hull published a post stating that the church rectory was a total loss,

"Lightning struck the rectory and it is a total loss. Couldn't get in the office but I think it's ok. The church is not in danger. None of the priests were in the building, thank God. Pray for Fr. Ross and Fr. Vernon. They have lost everything. Don't bother coming down tonight. Torrential rain continues, and fire trucks are everywhere (front and back) fighting the fire. There is still lightning all around us. Lord have mercy."

