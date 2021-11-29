Gwinnett County will open 5 warming stations as temperatures expected to plummet

The Gwinnett County Government will open five warming stations Monday night in anticipation of chilly temperatures.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Alanta residents are in for a cold night, as Monday marks the coldest anticipated weather for the week. In response, Gwinnett County Government officials announced they will be opening five warming stations for those in need.

The warming stations will be open Monday, Nov. 29, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. All five locations are listed below.

BUFORD

Buford Senior Center

2755 Sawnee Avenue

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19

DULUTH

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

NORCROSS

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

SNELLVILLE

Centerville Senior Center

3025 Bethany Church Road

LAWRENCEVILLE

225 Benson Street, Lawrenceville

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

With temperatures expected to drop below 35 degrees tonight, November 29, we will open our five warming stations from... Posted by Gwinnett County Government on Monday, November 29, 2021