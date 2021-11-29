Gwinnett County will open 5 warming stations as temperatures expected to plummet

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Alanta residents are in for a cold night, as Monday marks the coldest anticipated weather for the week. In response, Gwinnett County Government officials announced they will be opening five warming stations for those in need.
The warming stations will be open Monday, Nov. 29, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. All five locations are listed below.
BUFORD
Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19
DULUTH
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
NORCROSS
Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
SNELLVILLE
Centerville Senior Center
3025 Bethany Church Road
LAWRENCEVILLE
225 Benson Street, Lawrenceville
Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337
Monday is expected to reach a high of 54, contrasted by a chilly low of 34 during the night. Things are, however, expected to warm up throughout the week as Wednesday reaches a more comfortable high of 67.