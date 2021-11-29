x
Gwinnett County will open 5 warming stations as temperatures expected to plummet

The Gwinnett County Government will open five warming stations Monday night in anticipation of chilly temperatures.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Alanta residents are in for a cold night, as Monday marks the coldest anticipated weather for the week. In response, Gwinnett County Government officials announced they will be opening five warming stations for those in need.

The warming stations will be open Monday, Nov. 29, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. All five locations are listed below.

BUFORD
Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 

DULUTH
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

NORCROSS
Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906 

SNELLVILLE
Centerville Senior Center
3025 Bethany Church Road 

LAWRENCEVILLE

Lawrenceville Senior Center

225 Benson Street, Lawrenceville

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

With temperatures expected to drop below 35 degrees tonight, November 29, we will open our five warming stations from...

Posted by Gwinnett County Government on Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday is expected to reach a high of 54, contrasted by a chilly low of 34 during the night. Things are, however, expected to warm up throughout the week as Wednesday reaches a more comfortable high of 67.

