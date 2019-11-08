ATLANTA — Hot and humid conditions are continuing across much of north and central Georgia over the next several days, according to 11Alive Meteorologist Wes Peery.

As with Saturday, the southernmost areas of metro Atlanta are under a Heat Advisory for Sunday - Upson, Monroe, Jasper, Putnam, Jones, Baldwin, Hancock, Warren and Glascock counties.

WXIA

This means that, as like Saturday, air temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s with high humidity. As a result, the heat index values will get up toward 105 in the afternoon through early evening hours on Sunday.

The major danger factor under these conditions is that the heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor activities or extended exposure.

WXIA

Everyone is advised to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, to stay an air-conditioned room and to stay out of direct sunshine.

The elderly, the very young and those with heart conditions and diabetes are at greatest risk during extreme heat conditions.

Young persons who may have undiagnosed health conditions and are practicing and participating in school athletic programs are also at risk.

Friends, family and neighbors are advised to check in on others who may be at risk during these conditions.

WXIA

Animal lovers are also cautioned to make certain to keep their pets indoors during the heat of the day. The hot pavement can quickly burn the pads of their paws.

When the outdoor temperature is 95 degrees, the temperature of bare concrete in the sun is all the way up to 140 degrees. On bare asphalt, the temperature is even higher -- 155 degrees. These temperatures can quickly cause injury to dogs and cats who simply walk on these surfaces.

WXIA

Scattered to numerous storms are possible on Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly over parts of northeast and central Georgia.

Any storms that develop may become strong or severe. The major threats from any of those storms include gusty winds, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rainfall.

WXIA

Wes says the same weather conditions are expected throughout the entire week, with an increased level of humidity and heat indexes in the Atlanta metro area by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The threat for scattered to numerous strong storms across north and central storms also exists each day through the week, with the greatest threat coming in the afternoon to evening hours each day.





