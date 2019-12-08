ATLANTA — We've been talking about it and letting you know it was coming, and now it's here. The heat is on, and a heat advisory has been shifted northward to cover nearly all of north Georgia.

11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil said that the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create heat index readings of 108 degrees or more, and continued warm temperatures overnight.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for nearly all of north Georgia again on Wednesday - for the third day in a row.

The Heat Advisory is in effect for the affected areas from noon until 8 p.m., and includes metro Atlanta south of I-20 and up the I-85 corridor.

A heat advisory means that a period of dangerous heat is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create heat index readings of at least 105 degrees and very warm overnight temperatures.

READ: Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

On Tuesday, temperatures in Atlanta hit 100 degrees - tying a record set back in 2007.

The public should drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and stay indoors in air-conditioning and out of the direct sun. Whenever possible, everyone is advised to reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or early evening hours.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Stay in an air-conditioned room and remain out of direct sunshine.

RELATED: Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?

To reduce risk during outdoor work, OSHA recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Remember, the elderly, the very young and people with heart conditions are most at risk in extreme heat. Friends, relatives and neighbors should check on people who may be at risk.

MORE HEADLINES |

Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina toddler in stolen car

Blue-green algae: Why it's so deadly to dogs, and how you can keep your pet safe

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona