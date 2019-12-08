ATLANTA — We've been talking about it and letting you know it was coming, and now it's here. The heat advisory has been shifted northward to cover nearly all of metro Atlanta.

11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil said that the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create heat index readings of 105 degrees or more, and continued warm temperatures overnight.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the southern and eastern portions of metro Atlanta for Monday and nearly all of metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

The Heat Advisory is in effect for the affected areas from noon until 8 p.m. each evening.

On Monday, the heat advisory area includes Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Troup, Meriwether, Pike and Lamar counties.

On Tuesday, the area expands further and adds Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas and DeKalb counties to the ones mentioned above.

Whenever possible, everyone is advised to reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or early evening hours.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Stay in an air-conditioned room and remain out of direct sunshine.

RELATED: Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?

To reduce risk during outdoor work, OSHA recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Remember, the elderly, the very young and people with heart conditions are most at risk in extreme heat. Friends, relatives and neighbors should check on people who may be at risk.

Isolated to scattered storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Any storms that develop may become strong with the primary threat being gusty winds, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rainfall.

