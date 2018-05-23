11Alive Storm Tracker Chesley McNeil says scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected each day all the way through the entire holiday weekend and into early next week.

Most showers and storms will occur during the afternoon and evening hours each day through the period, but Chesley emphasized that rains can occur during any time of the day.

Some thunderstorms each day could reach severe levels, with the major hazards being gusty winds, heavy downpours, localized flash flooding and frequent lightning.

Chesley says the bigger issue for us is that rainfalls are expected to intensify over the weekend as the broad area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea to the east of Belize is still something the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for possible tropical development over the next five days is likely to affect our weather going into early next week.

He says the National Hurricane Center is predicting a more than 50 percent chance of tropical development in this area as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico, spreading rainfall northward.

Right now, the area is pushing rainfall across much of western Cuba and into a large part of Florida.

Chelsey says that various computer models show the center of the low-pressure area moving toward Florida or out into the Gulf of Mexico. With either scenario, extra moisture is pushed into the southeastern states, adding additional rains to metro Atlanta's forecast.

