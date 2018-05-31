Helen officials say that the city is going to survive the sudden flood of the Chattahoochee River on Wednesday. They're just hoping another storm one day later doesn't put them back at square one.

Overall, city manager Jerry Elkins told 11Alive's Joe Henke that damage from the rising waters was fairly limited despite how quickly it inundated the city. Now it's just a matter of cleanup - though nobody is completely sure whether or not the river has made up its mind.

But with a flash flood emergency declared to the southeast of this riverside city, hopes are beginning to diminish.

Residents said the river has a habit of rising and receding quickly.

The latest rise has happened at one of the worst times possible for a city that makes much of its money off of tourism - and is one of the worst the mayor of the town Jeff Ash has seen in at least a decade.

It began rising on Monday - Memorial Day - and peaked a couple of days later as many slept bringing rapids down usually peaceful parts of the stream. It also brought water into places where it's not supposed to be.

Now, as the first non-holiday weekend of summer approaches, other events are going on as scheduled - at least for now. Officials said two biking events were being moved around town to get them away from standing water.

And an even bigger event, the 45th Annual Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race & Festival, is still moving forward with a few changes. The traditional balloon liftoff has been postponed and moved since their newer launch spot at Wilkins Field is still underwater. They're watching carefully and taking the opportunity when they see opportunities to launch.

Meanwhile, those working closer to the water were starting to open back up with caution. Cool River Tubing which works right on the Chattahoochee had begun taking down sandbags that were used to prevent water from getting in. But even they said they don't plan to resume operations until the currents calm down.

That's the same message many across the state are giving when it comes to rivers brimming with extra water - both because of the drowning hazard and bacteria.

For now, officials around Helen and White County are taking every precaution they can as they keep their eyes on the skies - and the ground beneath their feet.

