After a very muggy start, the heat will be on this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees.

Later this afternoon, we will see a few showers developing, and a few strong thunderstorms are possible. We will have a 40% chance for rain. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms North and East of the city of Atlanta. A marginal risk means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible.

There is not much relief in store this week. High temps will remain in the 90s, and we are looking for a 30 to 50% chance for afternoon, scattered thunderstorms each day.

