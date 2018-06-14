Remains muggy for the start of the day. We will have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms developing.

The Storm Prediction Center has place a slight risk for severe weather over our northern counties, and a marginal risk over Atlanta and south. Storms that form this afternoon and evening are capable of producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging winds.

This pattern will continue for the rest of the week, with highs in the low 90s Thursday and Friday. During the afternoons, we will have a 30 to 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

