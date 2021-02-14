Winter storm updates: ERCOT says more power on the way; Multiple deaths as people try to stay warm

The roads are covered in ice and snow, and now power outages are widespread. Houstonians are encouraged to stay home.

HOUSTON — We've learned of at least seven deaths in the Houston area overnight as more than a million electricity customers remained without power early Tuesday morning.

The deaths occurred during house fires and a carbon monoxide poisoning event. Read more in the live blog below.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that oversees the state's electric grid, has declared the state of Texas at the highest energy emergency level. Our team of experienced KHOU 11 meteorologists is tracking the dangerous winter storm around the clock. Watch the latest forecast.

A new Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the northern and central areas of southeast Texas starting midnight Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

We have a timeline of the Arctic blast with the latest forecast right here.

You'll find a separate list of school district plans here. Some are closing and others are moving to virtual learning.

Arctic blast top headlines

Tuesday updates

8:43 a.m. - The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reports that some calling 9-1-1 are receiving a recording that states number is vacant/unavailable. The said the Greater Harris County 911 is trouble shooting.

If residents aren’t able to get through 911, they should call 281-341-4665 (opt 1). they have several call takers on duty and no lines on hold

8:12 a.m. - ERCOT confirms more power generators are coming online today, and power restorations will continue even as we prepare for a potential ice storm tonight into Wednesday. Last night, ERCOT confirmed 500,000 additional Texans now had power again. Only about 42% of the Houston area had electricity of this morning. It is unclear, specifically, how much that will improve as we head into more poor weather tonight.

7:02 a.m. - CenterPoint's outage tracker appears to have stopped updating again - at last check 1.3 million customers were without power in the Houston area.

6 a.m. - We've learned of another tragic story this morning where multiple children and a grandmother are dead in a Sugar Land house fire. Read more here.

5:50 a.m. - important 911 call service update from the City of Pasadena:

"Our 9-1-1 system is currently experiencing issues. We have routed the calls to a backup system. If for some reason you call 9-1-1 and it doesn't ring or there is no answer within a couple of rings, please call our non-emergency number at 713-477-1221."

5 a.m. - both Bush and Hobby Airports remain closed to air traffic until at least 4 p.m. Tuesday:

Due to SNOW/ICE, the George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport (IAH) was closed as of Feb 15 at 12:50 AM CST. The date/time when the airport is expected to reopen is Feb 16 at 04:00 PM CST.

Due to SNOW/ICE, the Houston William P Hobby Airport (HOU) was closed as of Feb 15 at 01:56 AM CST. The date/time when the airport is expected to reopen is Feb 16 at 04:00 PM CST.

4:20 a.m. - A tragic story is developing out of southwest Houston this morning ... HPD: Woman, little girl die from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by car running in garage to keep warm. Reminder: don't use motors, grills, generators, vehicles in or near buildings, warns HPD. Read more here.

4 a.m. - Houston's roads have frozen over with ice again, and our temperatures will remain at or below freezing today. Avoid travel.

12:30 a.m. - Fort Bend County Judge KP George tweeted that the condition of roads in the county was deteriorating and they were impassable.

He urged residents to remain wherever they were.

Conditions are deteriorating on all roadways. Roads are impassable. Do not travel. Stay at your location. — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) February 16, 2021

Monday updates

9:56 p.m. - The CenterPoint outage tracker is back up. They report 1462285 customers are without power. The tracker shows that 38.9 percent of customers have power.

9:44 p.m. - Fort Bend County Judge KP George reported that cell phone service is starting to break down over the region as back up generators at towers are freezing or running out of fuel or both. Increasing outages will be possible overnight.

8:47 p.m. - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they have received reports of people impersonating CenterPoint workers with the goal of gaining access to your home. The outages in Houston due to the severe weather do not require CenterPoint workers to enter residences.

7:56 p.m. - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said a second man was found dead in a median in the 3500 block of Spur 527 near Bagby. He said a passerby found the man unresponsive and called police.

This is the second death likely to be linked to the severe cold weather.

7:29 p.m. - H-E-B announced it will temporarily reduce their store hours of operation at all H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores across the Greater Houston, Bryan-College Station and Golden Triangle areas. They said they will continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible. Modified hours include, Tuesday, February 16:

H-E-B – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Joe V’s Smart Shop – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Joe V’s Smart Shop 4 - Corner of Victory and Shepherd - will remain closed)

Mi Tienda – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Central Market – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6:30 p.m. - The Houston Chronicle says it has lost power will not be able to produce print copies for Tuesday until it is restored.

.@HoustonChron has lost power and cannot produce print copies. This is the message sent to subscribers:



“Even during Hurricane Harvey, our facility never lost power and we never stopped production of our print edition...we have no indication of when power will be returned.” pic.twitter.com/pkpyThpEyd — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) February 16, 2021

6:22 p.m. - Mayor Sylvester Turner says the power outages are his top concern right now as record cold temperatures are expected overnight.

"Power outages are my #1 concern right now. 1.2M people in Houston area are without power. Neither the City of Houston nor Harris County controls or regulates ERCOT or the power generators. The power outages are the responsibility of the State."

4:52 p.m. - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state’s response to the unprecedented power outage and freeze we’re facing. The resources will help with power restoration and clearing roadways, as well as helping essential workers carry out their duties. The Texas National Guard is being deployed to do welfare checks and to help get people who need them to heating centers.

4:37 p.m. - Harris County Sheriff's deputies said a homeless man was found dead in a van Monday, his death is potentially due to the severe cold weather. Officials said just before noon, deputies were called to the overpass at I-10 near Sheldon where they found the 60-year-old man dead.

4:34 p.m. - A family was rushed to a Cypress-area hospital in the middle of the winter storm because they were trying to stay warm inside their Cypress-area home. Six people, including four children, were taken to an area hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

3:50 p.m. - Montgomery County Pct. 3 Commissioner James Noack says he spoke with the CEO of Entergy who explained that somewhere 5 to 6 p.m. they hope to have power restored to most of those without power. Entergy is hoping to get power restored to those who have been without it the longest.

Entergy Update-



Just completed conf call with Entergy CEO. being told that somewhere 5 - 6 pm they hope to have power restored to most of those wo power. The people that have been wo the longest (since 5 am) Entergy hoping to get power to them first. share more when I can. — James Noack (@jamesnoack) February 15, 2021

3:29 p.m. - A new Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the northern and central areas of southeast Texas starting midnight Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

#BREAKING: A **NEW** Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the northern and central areas of southeast Texas, including Houston, that begins Tuesday night for the onset of freezing rain and more ice. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/LddcdJ8Vvk — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) February 15, 2021

3:10 p.m. - Gov. Abbott tweeted about 200,000 residential customers are about to be restored with power. He also said more are expected in the coming hours. He did not specify where.

Good news. Results are on the way.



About 200,000 residential customers are coming back on line now.



More are expected in the coming hours. https://t.co/8AlqYOycT8 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 15, 2021

2:16 p.m. - Houston Methodist reported that due to the freezing temperatures Harris County lost power to one of its freezers storing 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital said they had act quickly and were able to vaccinate 1,000 people in less than three hours.

“We didn’t waste a drop. It was great for our community that we were able to quickly administer these much needed vaccines in the middle of the storm,” said Roberta Schwartz, executive VP, Houston Methodist Hospital.

!:25 p.m. - Police Chief Art Acevedo says six police stations lost power but are running on their backup generator. He added the residents should not call 9-1-1 unless it is an emergency.

1:20 p.m. - Mayor Turner says those who are in need of critical care like oxygen or medicine are urged to call 3-1-1 for assistance. He also encouraged people to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly, during the power outage to make sure they are OK.

1:15 p.m. - Houston Fire Department has experienced a 50 percent increase in call volume, receiving more than 800 calls for serivces Monday, according to Chief Samuel Peña.

1:13 p.m. - Bush Intercontinental Airport is expected to remain closed through 1 p.m., Tuesday, according to Houston Airport System. Hobby Airport will remain closed until noon Tuesday.

1:08 p.m. - Mayor Sylvester Turner says there are 500 people at the George R. Brown Convention Center which is serving as a warming center.

10:05 a.m. - Houston's major airports remain closed due to ice on the airfields. Hobby Airport will remain closed to flights until at least noon on Tuesday. Bush Airport is closed until at least 1 p.m. on Monday.

9:30 a.m. - Not the news many of us wanted to hear. From CenterPoint Energy just now: "Unfortunately, if you are a customer who is currently experiencing an outage, you should be prepared to be without power for at least the rest of the day." Read more about the power outages here.

6:50 a.m. - Both of Houston's major airports are now closed to air traffic. An important update from Bush Airport: "Due to accumulation of ice the airfield closed until further notice. Our crews worked all through the night to de-ice our runways, but the temps got too low. Treatment of the airfield will continue throughout the day." Hobby Airport closed earlier in the morning.

6:30 a.m. - from the Harris County Office of Emergency Management: "CenterPoint Outage Tracker restoration estimates are inaccurate. Due to technical issues, extreme cold and demand some generators are down statewide. Focus is on keeping grid from failure. For now, stay indoors and layer clothing to keep warm."

6:09 a.m. - CenterPoint update: "We continue complying with @ERCOT_ISO ‘s request to curtail power delivery due to the statewide power generation emergency. As a result customers may experience longer outages than previously anticipated. We appreciate your patience."

5:50 a.m. - Houston TranStar's website has suffered intermittent outages this morning but reports there are dozens of icy interstates, ramps and bridges/overpasses across the Houston area. Everyone should stay home. View the list of icy roads here.

CenterPoint's outage tracker website has also been offline this morning but last reported more than 100,000 customers without electricity across the Houston area. This number has likely only gone up.

5 a.m. - thundersnow is not a common occurrence, especially in Galveston. But that's what was captured on camera this morning:

2:47 a.m. - CenterPoint energy tells us these rotating power outages, or rolling blackouts, can last 15 minutes to more than an hour. Read more here.

2:30 a.m. - Houston's not alone in these power outages. As of 2:30 a.m., more than 400,000 Oncor customers were without power in the Dallas area. In Austin, more than 170,000 customers were without power. And in San Antonio, almost 140,000 were without power. Houston had more than 100,000 without power at last check.

This the first time ERCOT has reached the EEA 3 emergency level in a decade, since February 2011.

Officials said residents can help minimize power surges by turning off appliances, lights and other things, except for a single light to determine when power comes back on.

2:20 a.m. - Rolling power outages have started in the heart of Houston, with portions of downtown and Midtown losing electricity for more than 25 minutes and counting. Residents are encouraged to use as little power as possible.

1:34 a.m. - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has declared a statewide power generation shortfall emergency.

CenterPoint Energy started controlled rotating outages in its service territory. Also as of 1:40 a.m., 126,000 people were without power.

The controlled outages are designed to avoid potentially longer and more widespread power outages.

Sunday updates

10:52 p.m. More than 700 flights are now canceled at Bush Intercontinental Airport. Expect massive delays and cancellations Monday.

700+ Flights are now cancelled at Bush-Intercontinental Airport. Expect massive delays and cancellations Monday. — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) February 15, 2021

10:34 p.m. - Police Chief Art Acevedo says HPD is working 134 traffic crashes across the Houston roadways.

134 traffic crashes working across @HoustonTX. Please avoid traveling until this severe weather event subsides. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 15, 2021

10:06 p.m. - Houston police and firefighters have responded to a 10-car pileup on I-45 Gulf Freeway south of downtown. Police say to please avoid unnecessary travel. Road conditions will remain dangerous.

🚨10 car pile up on 45 south of downtown. @HoustonFire @houstonpolice on location. Avoid unnecessary travel



👉🏽 Road conditions will remain dangerous



👉🏽 Overpasses & bridges will be 1st to freeze and last to thaw — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) February 15, 2021

10:00 p.m. - More than 100 icy spots reported on major Houston roadways, according to Houston Transtar.

9:37 p.m. - The Southwest Freeway heading southbound is closed from Reading Road through State Highway 36 in Rosenberg.

****UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE**** Hwy 59 southbound is closed from Reading Rd thru Hwy 36 in Rosenberg. — Fort Bend County Office of HS&EM (@fbcoem) February 15, 2021

9:32 p.m. - Rosenberg police says a large portion of the city is without power and to treat intersections as four-way stops with traffic lights not working.

We’re receiving info that a large majority of the city has lost power. If you’re out on the roads, treat intersections as 4-way stops. pic.twitter.com/gnSWUjiR2p — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) February 15, 2021

9:26 p.m. - Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says dispatchers have fielded calls for 19 icy roadways, 45 minor accidents and 10 major accidents.

He says, "Roads are extremely dangerous, please stay where you are."

Update: So far today, our dispatchers have fielded calls for 19 icy roadways, 45 minor accidents, and 10 major accidents. Roads are extremely dangerous, please stay where you are. #hounews #houwx pic.twitter.com/DQh1lHfI7w — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 15, 2021

9:20 p.m. - This evening, the KHOU 11 Weather Team tracked our first thunder snow with a lightning strike near Giddings.

THUNDERSNOW! I thought this might happen. At 9:10 this evening we tracked our first lightning strike of the storm near Giddings. Wonder if Houston will this as well. Complete update on tv at 10 #khou11 #houston #weather pic.twitter.com/ARZozRjC7m — david paul (@DavidPaulKHOU) February 15, 2021

8:32 p.m. - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo issued another warning to those attempting venture out onto roadway under the dangerous icy conditions.

He said just before 8:30 p.m. that HPD is working 60 crashes across the city.

"Please do not place yourself, your family, and the men and women of the @houstonpolice and @HoustonFire at risk. Avoid traveling on our roadways during these treacherous conditions."

60 traffic crashes working across @HoustonTX right now. Please do not place yourself, your family, and the men and women of the @houstonpolice and @HoustonFire at risk. Avoid traveling on our roadways during these treacherous conditions. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 15, 2021

7:28 p.m. - TxDOT crews are treating the Cane Island Parkway Bridge above I-10 in Katy. Law enforcement officers are blocking access to the overpass.

.@TxDOTHouston crews are treating the Cane Island Pkwy. bridge above I-10 in Katy. Law enforcement officers are blocking access to the overpass. #khou11 #HOUwx #TxWx pic.twitter.com/qRRbb8zuZv — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) February 15, 2021

7:05 p.m. -

This Federal Emergency Declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas.

6:13 p.m. - Residents in The Woodlands are already starting to see sleet and some flurries.

5:25 p.m. - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says "now is the time to hunker down." She said it will get cold and uncomfortable, but people need to stay home. "Anything is better that being out in the elements."

She made the comments at a joint press conference with Houston city officials.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also announced that the George R. Brown Convention Center is at capacity. The GRB is being used as a warming center for the homeless. Turner encourage those still needing shelter from the severe cold weather to head to Lakewood Church and the other county sites.

5:18 p.m. - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Grand Parkway at the Katy Freeway is being closed down due to ice on the road and dangerous driving conditions. Motorists are advised to get to their destinations before 6 p.m.

Grand Freeway at Katy Freeway is being shut down due to ice on the road and dangerous driving conditions.



Please get to your destinations before 6 p.m. #hounews pic.twitter.com/bRUJNCB6D3 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 14, 2021

4:38 p.m. - CenterPoint Energy is reporting 11,052 customers without lights, many in an area west of Sealy as well as in the Katy/Brookshire area.

3:47 p.m. - Trae Tha Truth is stepping it up again with his "Relief Gang." The Houston rapper posted photos of Mrs. Ethel Porter, 89, who was living with no heat in this severe cold weather. He and his crew are assisting with a surprise on Valentine's Day.

3:44 p.m. - H-E-B reports record-breaking sales in Houston stores amid winter storm threat. Click here to read more.

3:05 p.m. - Crews from the HCSO's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) are working 24/7 to help provide coats, blankets, gloves, sleeping bags and tents to people living on the street. They are also offering rides to warming centers to anyone who wants one.

.@HCSOTexas HOT continues to work day & night providing aid items and offering transportation to shelters/warming centers for the #homeless in #HarrisCounty. pic.twitter.com/X1kkSVZcdF — Mental Health & Jail Diversion (@HCSO_MHU) February 14, 2021

2:40 p.m.- A spokesman for Lakewood Church said they will be a warming center, welcoming anyone who needs shelter from the cold. It's located at 3700 Southwest Freeway in the Greenway Plaza area.

The George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston will also open as a warming center, beginning at 4 p.m.

2:06 p.m. - DPS has shut US 290 westbound down at Field Store due to ice on the road.

1:47 p.m. - All METRO services will be suspended Sunday, Feb. 14 starting at 7 p.m. due to the winter storm. METRO will work with customers to help them reach their final destinations. Services will remain suspended through Tuesday, Feb. 16 or until conditions improve.

1:13 p.m. - ERCOT – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas – says they may have to take emergency action if the reserve gets too low. And demand could exceed the supply during parts of Monday and Tuesday, which could cause big problems.

ERCOT is asking consumers and businesses to reduce usage as much as possible from today through Tuesday. They said rolling blackouts would be a last resort.

12:50 p.m. - The entire state of Texas is shaded pink but it's not for Valentine's Day. All counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning.

12:26 p.m. - City of Missouri City said all non-emergency city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15. This includes:

City Hall Front Lobby, 1522 Texas Pkwy.

Inspections & Permits, 1522 Texas Pkwy.

Municipal Court, 3845 Cartwright Rd.

Recreation & Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Dr.

The Animal Shelter is open for regular business hours.

The Quail Valley Golf Courses are closed today, Feb. 14. The Golf Shop will be open until 3:30 p.m. and the Bluebonnet Grille will be open until 5 p.m. All golf and City Centre facilities will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

12:05 p.m. - Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, all METRO services will be suspended due to the winter storm impacting the region. METRO will work with customers to help them reach their final destinations. Services will remain suspended through Tuesday, Feb. 16, or until conditions improve.

Noon - Due to inclement weather, the City of Houston Municipal Courts will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, through Tuesday, Feb. 16.Normal business hours will resume Wednesday, Feb. 17.

11:57 a.m. - La Marque city offices will be closed on Monday, Feb.15. Garbage and heavy trash services will be suspended for at least Monday and Tuesday of this week.

11:18 a.m. - All Kroger store locations in the Houston area will operate under adjusted hours Sunday and Monday due to the upcoming winter weather.

Sunday, February 14: All stores closing at 8 p.m.

Monday, February 15: All stores opening at 9 a.m.

11:15 a.m. - La Marque city offices will be closed on Monday, February 15th. Garbage and heavy trash services will be suspended for at least Monday and Tuesday of this week.

11 a.m. - The Houston Zoo will remain closed Sun, Feb. 14-Tue, Feb. 16 and will reopen on Wed, Feb. 17. All ticket holders may reschedule their Zoo visit by emailing group.reservations@houstonzoo.org.

10:30 a.m. - Fort Bend County offices will be closed on Monday due to the winter storm

Saturday updates

8 p.m. - METRO says all of its services will be suspended in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 14 starting at 7 p.m. due to the winter storm impacting the region. Services will remain suspended through Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 or until conditions improve.

4:03 p.m. - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Southeast Texas beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday for significant ice and snow accumulations. Read more.

4:02 p.m. - H-E-B is temporarily reducing its store hours statewide in response to the intense freeze sweeping through Texas beginning Sunday and into Monday. According to officials, shoppers can also expect limited time slots for curbside pick-up and home delivery services.

Here are the temporary hours:

Greater Houston area

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast North stores (Victoria and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Houston (Westheimer)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

H-E-B said these hours are subject to change as the company monitors weather conditions for each area. Click here for full list of hours statewide.

1:23 p.m. - Harris County Public Health will be closing all COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites from Sunday, Feb. 14 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

1:07 p.m. - Houston Health Department COVID-19 surge testing sites at the Southwest Multi-Service Center and HCC North Forest are closed Saturday, Feb. 13. People with appointments will be contacted by the department for rescheduling. Read More.

12:26 p.m. - The Houston Botanic Garden will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

12:10 p.m. - Harris Health System is closing all of its outpatient health centers, clinics, outpatient procedural areas in hospitals and its administrative offices on Monday.