The combination of heat and high humidity has been producing ‘Heat of the Day’ storms throughout metro Atlanta.

These isolated storms can pop up and produce heavy rain and lightning in one neighborhood while a mile down the road another remains dry as a bone.

All storms need some sort of trigger mechanism to form. In this case, the trigger is daytime heating. Heating the air causes the air to rise by convection. When it is in the low 90s and the air is humid the air can rise very abruptly causing isolated storms to form.

It is like popping popcorn in a pan of hot oil. The heating process that causes the kernels to pop is very similar to the convective process that causes clouds to rise up into the atmosphere where they can expand into storms.

These storms tend to be very isolated bringing heavy rain in one spot while nearby neighborhoods only see the storm next door but don't get a drop of rain. With high heat and humidity, we are expecting these pop-corn like convective heat of the day storms for the rest of the week!

WEATHER | Check out the latest forecast

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA