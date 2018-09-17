UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Crews were searching for a one-year-old who was swept away by floodwaters in Union County.

It happened Sunday night in the 7800 block of Highway 218.

Deputies told NBC Charlotte a woman tried to drive through an area covered by water when her car got swept off the road, and her child was swept out of the car.

The mother was rescued, but the child was still missing. EMS workers also had to be rescued because the ambulance got stuck in water.

My heart hurts. Union Co. officials are searching from a 1-year-old who went missing from a flooded vehicle.



Law enforcement everywhere. Please pray for a miracle. @WCNC pic.twitter.com/MwdkCLN5Wt — Evan West 「 WCNC 」 (@TV_Evan) September 17, 2018

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

