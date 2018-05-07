Hurricane Chris has now strengthened to a category 2 storm. The remnants of Beryl are near the Bahamas and could redevelop.

maxuser

Hurricane Chris

Hurricane Chris strengthened throughout the day Tuesday. It became a category 2 storm with the 11pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center Tuesday night. Max winds are now up to 105mph. The storm is 245 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It is moving northeast at 10mph. It is not going to make direct landfall on the Carolinas or the United States coastline. Hurricane force winds extend about 25 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical Storm force winds extend 90 miles from the center. It will continue to impact the coast with increased rip currents making for dangerous conditions for beach goers.

Remnants of Beryl

Beryl weakened and dissipated on dissipated Sunday. The former hurricane is now just a tropical wave with max sustained winds of 35 mph moving to the NW at 16 mph. But don't let your guard down on this storm. It is possible that it could regenerate when it moves into an area more conducive for tropical development. The National Hurricane center is forecasting a 20% chance of regenerating in the next 48 hours and a 50% chance of re-development in the next 5 days.

Hurricane season starts quietly

In their own forecasts released in May, the National Hurricane Center and Colorado State University had predicted a normal to above average hurricane season.

Due to changing environmental conditions in the main development region for tropical storms, CSU has since lowered their forecast to a below average number of storms.

NHC has not revised their forecast.

© 2018 WXIA