MACON, Ga. — With Hurricane Dorian slowly passing through the Bahamas, attention is turning to the Georgia coast and Florida.

TIMELINE

Last week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp placed 12 coastal Georgia counties under a state of emergency.

On Sunday night, he issued mandatory evacuation orders for six of those counties, including Chatham County effective Monday at noon.

Also on Monday, President Donald Trump signed an emergency declaration order, which will provide the 12 counties listed under the emergency order with some federal funding from FEMA.

Dublin City Schools and Laurens County Schools will both be closed Tuesday as the high schools will be GEMA evacuation sites, and Dublin will be closed Wednesday as well.

Contraflow is set to begin Tuesday at 8 a.m. on I-16, so you will unable to go eastward towards Savannah past the Cochran exit.

Here are all available shelters, or locations for evacuees that we’re aware of:

BIBB COUNTY

South Bibb Recreation Center (7035 Houston Road, click here for more info)

HENRY COUNTY

Atlanta Motor Speedway (1500 Tara Place, click here for more info)

LAURENS COUNTY

Dublin High School (1127 Hillcrest Parkway)

East Laurens High School (920 US 80E)

Southern Pines Regional Park (Horse stalls free to use, click here for more info)

Carl Vinson VA (For veterans and family members affected by Glynn County evac, click here for more info)

TWIGGS COUNTY

Middle Georgia Motorsports Park (460 Woodland Road, space for RVs/campers/trailers but no hookup. Bathroom facilities available)

VARIOUS

State parks (Various state parks around Georgia are accepting evacuees, click here for more info)

AirBNB (Click here for more info)

State of Georgia Resources