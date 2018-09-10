ATLANTA - Airlines are planning ahead for changes as Hurricane Michael closes in on the Gulf Coast.

So, while you’re packing those bags make sure you pack some patience too.

Atlanta-based Delta has already capped certain fares and issued a travel waiver for select airports along the coast including those in Alabama and Florida.

Meanwhile, Southwest is alerting travelers going to or from places like Atlanta and New Orleans that their flights may get 'disrupted.’ For Atlanta travelers, Southwest issued a travel advisory through Friday.

Some airlines will allow you to change your flights for free while waiving fees for baggage and pets or even offering refunds. But, if you have a flight planned for one of the coastal areas it's important to check with your carrier for their specific policies because the offerings and dates will vary.

