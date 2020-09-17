Another potential tropical system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico

Teddy is now a category 4 hurricane

ATLANTA — Just as Sally exits Georgia, we are tracking another potential tropical system in the so Gulf of Mexico.

We've been tracking this system for days. It is finally becoming better organized.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 90 percent chance of developing into our next tropical depression or tropical storm.

The models are having a hard time getting a handle on it. As you can see from the spaghetti models, there is no real agreement on where this is headed. Right now, it is drifting to the north at about 3 mph.

There is another potential tropical system coming off the coast of Africa. It has a 40-50% chance of developing.

The one that becomes a named storm first, will take the name Wilfred. That is the last name on the 2020 storm names list from NHC.

When additional storms develop after Wilfred, we will then go to the Greek alphabet. We've only run out of names one time before. That was in 2005. We had 27 named storms that year.

We are also tracking Hurricane Teddy in the central Atlantic. It is now a powerful category 4 storm. It will continue moving through the Atlantic as a strong storm. It will brush near Bermuda Wednesday with strong winds and rain. At this point, it looks like it will stay away from the US coast. Residents along the coast of Canada need to monitor this.

The 11Alive StormTrackers will continue tracking any developments in the tropics during this busy hurricane season.

