ATLANTA – Atlanta Gas Light has the following advice and tips for natural gas customers ahead of Hurricane Michael.

Appliance Safety Before and After the Storm

Customers are advised to leave their natural gas service operational during a hurricane or severe storm. Most modern gas appliances have safety valves that shut off the flow of natural gas automatically with a loss of gas pressure or flooding of the appliances.

Leaving the appliance operational could prevent further damage of water getting into the customer’s fuel line or appliance control valves.

Electronic ignition appliances will not come on when the power source has been impacted.

Lowering the temperature on the central heat at the thermostat and turning the water heater to its lowest hot water setting would be the best option.

If you are uncomfortable leaving your appliances operational, contact a trained professional (certified plumber or HVAC rep) to shut off your appliances at the cutoff valves. When it is safe to do so, have them return to turn the valves back on, leak test the line and turn on and test the appliance for safe operation.

If flooding occurs at a residence or business and the gas appliances are under water, customers are advised not to operate their appliances until a safety inspection is conducted by a certified plumber or HVAC representative.

Detecting Gas Leaks

If customers smell the distinctive rotten-egg odor associated with natural gas, they should leave the area immediately and move a safe distance away from the potential leak, while avoiding any action that may cause sparks.

Customers should never try to identify the source of a leak or stop the leak themselves.

Avoid using any sources of ignition, such as cell phones, cigarettes, matches, flashlights, electronic devices, motorized vehicles, light switches or landlines, as natural gas can ignite from a spark, possibly causing a fire or explosion.

Customers should call the Atlanta Gas Light 24-hour emergency response line at 877-427-4321 or 911 once they are in a safe place out of the area of the suspected leak. They should also stay away until Atlanta Gas Light or emergency personnel indicates it is safe to return.

Damage Prevention

Strong winds and saturated ground could cause trees to become uprooted. Before removing downed trees, customers should contact 811 to have the location of underground utility lines marked because downed trees could become tangled with the natural gas lines.

If a natural gas meter is damaged or natural gas line is exposed, customers should immediately leave the area and call the Atlanta Gas Light 24-hour emergency response line at 877-427-4321 or 911 from a safe location.

Meter Safety

Customers are encouraged to know where to locate their natural gas meter.

Following a weather emergency, customers should ensure the natural gas meter is visible, and the area surrounding the meter is free of trash and debris. Mechanical equipment used after the storm to clean up a location may damage the meter if it is hidden.

If a natural gas meter is damaged or an underground gas line is exposed, customers should immediately leave the area, and call the Atlanta Gas Light 24-hour emergency response line at 877-427-4321 or 911 from a safe location.

Natural Gas Generators

During a power outage, natural gas generators provide continuous fuel supply from an existing natural gas line.

While these units are available in a range of sizes to meet various energy needs, customers are encouraged to contact Atlanta Gas Light prior to purchase and installation to determine whether their service line and meter meets load requirements for the generator’s safe and efficient operation.

Information courtesy of Atlanta Gas Light

